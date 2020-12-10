BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Quick Hits From Jonathan Smith

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Thursday afternoon to offer some key updates, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete rundown in this edition of Quick Hits.

- Running back Jermar Jefferson practiced in full on Thursday and is officially a go against the Cardinal.

- Linebacker John McCartan, and receiver Rweha Munyagi are also cleared and ready to go against Stanford.

- Running back BJ Baylor, who exited the Utah game with a shoulder injury, is questionable for Saturday.

- Reciever Champ Flemings, who also left the Utah game with a shoulder injury, is more on the doubtful side heading into the contest.

- Quarterback Tristan Gebbia underwent surgery and the reports are that it went well. Head coach Jonathan Smith said that the recovery will be weeks, not months, and that they're hopeful to have him for the latter parts of spring ball.

- Trevon Bradford isn't 100 percent and Smith isn't sure about his status for Saturday. He'll likely be a game-time decision as he's working through a minor injury.

- Safety David Morris will not return this season. Smith said he's healthy, but he wont' play again this season as he's focused on being back full speed for the winter workouts.

- Stick with BeaversEdge.com for Friday's Injury Report as we'll have all the above information broken down in more detail!