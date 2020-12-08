BeaversEdge - Chance Nolan: 'I Know I Can Be Better'

With starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring later this week, the keys to Oregon State's offense have officially been handed to Chance Nolan.

With head coach Jonathan Smith announcing the grim news on Monday that Gebbia would be done for the year, that meant that Nolan's first-start against the Utes this past weekend wouldn't be his last.

"Tristan has so much good advice, I'm just a sponge when I'm around him," Nolan said. "One thing he was preaching to me this week was keeping everyone focused on the task at hand and to value every rep to build chemistry with the offense."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound four-star recruit flashed moments against the Utes but was far too inconsistent overall to help guide the Beavers to victory. In the days following the loss, Nolan has been hard at work studying the film, trying to digest and learn all he can from what the Utes threw this way.

"There were a lot of things that I left out on the field. I need to get better with my progression and there were some throws that I missed throughout the game. After digesting the film, there's a lot I can learn, and I'm excited to get back to work."