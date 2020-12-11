BeaversEdge - Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 6

Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 6
With the Oregon State football team (2-3) looking to get back in the win column against David Shaw's Stanford Cardinal (2-2) at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the matchup.
IN
Jermar Jefferson: 5-foot-10, 217-pound junior running back
-> After missing the Utah game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, Jefferson has been cleared to play against Stanford and will be starting per head coach Jonathan Smith. Given how much the Beavers missed his punch in the rushing attack last week, his return is a huge plus.
Rhewa Munyagi: 6-foot-2, 198-pound sophomore receiver
-> Like Jefferson, Munyagi also missed the Utah contest due to tracing protocols. He also returned to practice this week and will be
John McCartan: 6-foot-5, 226-pound junior linebacker
-> McCartan also missed the Utah game due to tracing protocols, but he returned to practice and is cleared to go against the Cardinal.
Questionable
