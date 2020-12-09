PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Grants Pass (OR) quarterback and Beaver commit Sam Vidlak has confirmed with BeaversEdge that he will be forgoing his senior season and enrolling early at Oregon State.

The homegrown playmaker was originally intending on arriving to Corvallis in the summer of 2021, but after careful consideration and conversations with family, coaches, and friends, he will now enroll in January.

"After a lot of thought and prayer and talking with family and loved ones, I have decided that I will be enrolling to Oregon State in January," Vidlak told BeaversEdge. "I’m feeling really good about my decision to play for Oregon State. I can’t wait to be up there and can’t wait to help contribute and build onto that program."

Vidlak made his pledge to the Beavers in May, and has since turned into a leader of the class and has proved himself to be a major steal. Throughout the months since his commitment, Vidlak has a long list of things that he is excited for.

"I really am looking forward to everything about the program," said Vidlak. "Playing and learning from Coach Smith and Coach Lindgren as a QB is especially something I am really excited for. I also enjoyed getting to know recruits in my class and am excited to get to work with the rest of the commits in my class and everyone else already at Oregon State."

So why did he make the decision? According to Sam, the opportunity was just too great to pass up for a variety of reasons.