It's Game Day Beaver Nation! The Oregon State football team has made its way to Pullman for a #Pac12AfterDark matchup with Washington State, and BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Stick with us throughout the day as we've got you covered with pre, in-game, and post-game coverage.

Who: Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (5-5, 4-3)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Washington

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Live Stats: CLICK HERE

How to listen: Click HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***