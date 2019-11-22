Every Friday, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) looking to earn their sixth win against Washington State (5-5, 2-5) on Saturday night, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Well, it all comes down to this...

With the Oregon State football team taking care of business and earning win No. 5 against Arizona State at home last weekend, all eyes immediately turned the Saturday night matchup with Mike Leach and Washington State in Pullman.

While Beaver fans may not want to hear it, I see Saturday as the make or break game that will determine whether or not OSU will make a bowl game this season. The Civil War is going to be unpredictable at best, and the Beavers would be much better off handling their business on the Palouse rather than leave their bowl hopes hinging on an unlikely upset in Eugene.

Make no mistake, Washington State's offense is legit, top-five in the country in total yards and scoring in fact, but their defense, on the other hand, isn't nearly at the level it's been at in previous seasons, giving the Beavers a bonafide advantage. Sure, the Beavers haven't beaten Leach since 2013, but this year feels different as the Cougars didn't meet their own expectations while the Beavers have exceeded theirs.

It's going to take one heck of an effort from the Beavers, but with pregame trash-talk from Max Borghi likely fueling a hot OSU start, I like the Beavers by a touchdown.

Prediction: Oregon State 45, Washington State 38