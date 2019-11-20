Oregon State hosted two official visitors for their most recent game against Arizona State in defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, and defensive end Sione Lolehea.

After unofficially visiting Colorado and taking his first official visit to Boise State two weeks ago, Lolohea made the trip to Corvallis for an official visit at Oregon State.

Lolohea currently holds offers from Boise State, Colorado, UNLV and Utah State. Should the Beavers jump in with an offer, they would be in a good position after making Lolohea "feel like a king" throughout his visit.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound standout broke down his visit and more with BeaversEdge.

