Behind Enemy Lines: Washington State Q&A with WazzuWatch
To learn more about Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with WazzuWatch publisher Scott Hood, who covers the Washington State Cougars.
1. Mike Leach has had some talented QB’s come through Pullman, but Gordon has been stellar this season. What makes him so good?
Scott Hood: "Anthony Gordon’s third of five TD passes in last Saturday’s 49-22 victory over Stanford exemplified his skills. He threaded a missile between three Stanford defenders into the chest of Easop Winston. The throw had everything – pinpoint accuracy, perfect timing and plenty of zip. Gordon excels in all three areas, a major reason he leads the nation in total passing yards (4,314), passing yards per game (431.4) and passing touchdowns (39). His numbers through 10 games are better than Gardner Minshew’s a year ago at the same time, but Gordon has received a fraction of the publicity. Why? WSU is currently 5-5 and simply battling to get bowl eligible. Last year, WSU was 9-1 and ranked in the Top 10. And, of course, Gordon doesn’t wear a mustache."
2. Defensively, the Cougars have taken a step back without Alex Grinch. What did removing Tracy Claeys do for the defense and what’s their confidence level?
SH: "WSU didn’t necessarily take a step back after Grinch as a solid defense was a major key for WSU’s 11-2 record in 2018, Tracy Claeys’ first season as DC. However, the Cougars lost a ton of leadership from last year’s team: Peyton Pelluer, Hunter Dale, Jalen Thompson (All-Pac 12 safety who was declared ineligible in early June by the NCAA for taking a banned substance), Nick Beggs, Taylor Comfort, and a few others. The leadership vacuum has not been filled. Since Claeys resigned after the Week 5 loss at Utah, the WSU defense has shown more energy, more enthusiasm and the performance on the field has been better. However, WSU is still giving up too many explosive plays and three games have been lost when the other team drove the length of the field in the final minutes. Everybody says the confidence level is still high."
