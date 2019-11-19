Oregon State has had 2020 Newbury Park (CA) quarterback Ben Gulbranson committed to the program since May.

With the possibility of a thin quarterback room next season, it appears that the Beavers are pursuing one more QB addition for the class of 2020.

Oregon State has made some big moves in the transfer market and has also added top talent from the JUCO ranks to bolster their 2020 class, and have now turned to Saddleback CC quarterback Chance Nolan as a big target.

The Beavers were Nolan’s first power five offer earlier this month, and have since traveled to Saddleback to meet in person.

Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!