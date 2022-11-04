Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington
GAME DAY is here! Following a bye week, the 23rd-ranked Oregon State football team is back in action in the Emerald City, squaring off with the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in a big-time matchup...
Who:
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Husky Stadium - Seattle, Wash.
How to watch: ESPN2
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
Oregon State vs Washington
