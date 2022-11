PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the 24th-ranked Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Washington (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the contest.

MORE: WATCH: OSU WBB Interviews | WATCH: MBB Interviews | OSU Offers UCLA OL/DL Transfer | EDGE POD: Will OSU Defeat UW? | WATCH: OSU Football Previews UW | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend | Dam Insider: How Will The Beavers Fill The Remainder Of Their 2023 Class