{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 11:15:00 -0500') }}

Game Day: Idaho vs Oregon State

Oregon State football is back at Reser Stadium!

With the Beavers wrapping up their home slate against the Idaho Vandals today, BeaversEdge.com has complete coverage of the matchup and will be live from Corvallis.

Who: Idaho @ Oregon State

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Idaho vs Oregon State
