WBB: 2023 Four-Star Guard Sofia Bell Has Oregon State In Top 8

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Oregon State Defense Recaps Hawaii, Previews Idaho | Updated Scholarship Chart

2023 four-star guard Sofia Bell (St. Mary's Academy, Portland, Ore.) released her top eight schools on Wednesday afternoon, and Oregon State and head coach Scott Rueck made the shortlist.

The Beavers, along with Cal, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Oregon, Stanford, USC, and Washington make up the eight schools she'll be deciding on.

The 6-foot guard is ranked inside ESPN's Super 60 2023 recruit rankings, checking in as the 28th best overall prospect in the class, while coming in as the 20th ranked guard.

As a sophomore this past season, Bell averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. She shot 41% from the field, 32% from three, and 55% from the charity stripe.

With Rueck and the coaching staff looking to secure their first commitment of the '23 class, landing an elite, in-state prospect like Bell would be a huge coup...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Bell's recruitment...