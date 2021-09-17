Staff Predictions: Idaho vs Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers set to host Idaho in its final non-conference game, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
MORE: Injury Report vs Idaho | EDGE Podcast: Previewing Idaho vs Oregon State
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
This should be a fun one...
After splitting the first two games of non-conference play against Purdue and Hawaii, Oregon State should be able to have some fun and hang a lopsided number on the scoreboard against the Vandals.
Idaho's defense won't be able to slow down OSU's dynamic and multi-faceted offense, and I expect Tim Tibesar's defense to fine-tune themselves and take a step forward heading into conference play.
Ideally, you'd like to see Jonathan Smith and Co. put the game out of reach early so then they can have the benefit of being able to experiment with some new lineups by getting different faces into the mix.
Being able to have additional guys get game experience at quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive line, and in the secondary would be extremely beneficial to the overall depth and this contest is prime time to take advantage.
That being said, I expect the Beavers to take this one by a wide margin and set themselves up pretty heading into the Pac-12 opener in Los Angeles next week...
Prediction: Oregon State 52, Idaho 14
Brenden's season record (1-1)
JARED HALUS' PICK
This is a game that Oregon State should win in a couple of different ways.
For one, they should win the football game by a wide margin.
Second, they should learn a lot about themselves before heading into Pac-12 play.
With Chance Nolan and BJ Baylor looking like two legit playmakers in the offense, I definitely expect a lot of points early and often for the Beavs before hopefully allowing some other guys to get on the field.
Best case scenario this Saturday is just to stay healthy and win the game, and barring any crazy unusual circumstances, that' what I am expecting.
Prediction: Oregon State 44, Idaho 20
Jared's season record (1-1)
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.