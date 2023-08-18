EDGE25 PROMO - Get A Full Year Of BeaversEdge Premium For JUST $25!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, defensive lineman Sione Lolohea and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei have all been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List on Thursday.

The three help comprise a list of 85 players from 41 different FBS schools on the initial watch list.

Fuaga, a junior, was a Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American in 2022, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. He started and played in 13 games as a sophomore, and enters 2023 having seen action in 27 overall.

It’s Fuaga’s third preseason honor as he was also announced to the Outland Trophy watch list on Aug. 1 and the Lombardi Award watch list on Tuesday of this week.

Lolohea has his first watch list selection of the year. The junior was a 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection. He played in 12 games a year ago, making seven starts, while totaling 33 tackles with six tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries. He has played in 27 career games for OSU, totaling 41 tackles with 6.5 TFLs.

Uiagalelei is in his first season with the Beavers after playing in 36 games over three seasons at Clemson. He made 28 starts over that stretch, going 22-6, and passed for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ran for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on 275 career carries.

Five finalists for the honor will be announce Nov. 30, with the winner selected two weeks later on Dec. 14.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

A look at Oregon State players on preseason watch lists:

Akili Arnold – Wuerrfel Trophy

Anthony Gould – Hornung Award

Joshua Gray – Outland Trophy

Taliese Fuaga – Lombardi Award

Fuaga – Outland Trophy

Fuaga – Polynesian Player of the Year

Jake Levengood – Rimington Trophy

Sione Lolohea – Polynesian Player of the Year

Damien Martinez – Doak Walker Award

Martinez – Maxwell Award

Kitan Oladapo – Bednarik Award

Oladapo – Nagurski Trophy

DJ Uiagalelei - Polynesian Player of the Year