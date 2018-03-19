THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Jacob Conover has a handful of favorites and the four-star quarterback is almost ready to make a decision.

“I want to be committed by the end of April or early May,” Conover said this past weekend at the adidas West Coast Invitational.

“When you’re committed, you can start building the class with that team. Wherever I go, I want to start building that class to make sure we have a good 2019 class.

“With the new rule that you can start taking officials in April I want to start doing that. I’ve been talking to some schools to set up officials so that will be good.”

Arizona State, BYU, Alabama and Oregon State are the four serious contenders for the Chandler, Ariz., quarterback with one other team still hanging around at this point.

“I’m starting to narrow it down,” Conover said. “I want to keep Stanford in the mix even though they haven’t offered. We’ve been communicating a lot. They take a long time but we’re going to see if we can work something out.”

The four-star standout is growing more familiar with the new Arizona State coaching staff and will continue to learn more about the Sun Devils. BYU is a major player since Conover will go on his Mormon mission after high school and he has other connections to that school as well.

“I want to see it progress,” Conover said of ASU. “I’ll be able to go to practice these upcoming weeks. Coach (Herm) Edwards brings a new energy and I like coach (Rob) Likens and the offense he brings so it will be fun to watch.

“(BYU’s) Kalani Sitake is just a phenomenal head coach. The new offensive staff he’s brought in is exciting, not only the recruits but the team that’s there. Gunner’s (Romney) brother is a quarterback there now and I’ve been able to get feedback with what they’re doing there so it’s been cool.”

Alabama and Oregon State are definitely players as well.

“With Tua (Tagovailoa) coming in, it kind of opens up some new windows,” Conover said of the Crimson Tide. “It was exciting to watch them throw the ball more.

“(Oregon State coach) Jonathan Smith is a great guy. It’s kind oh my hometown being from Oregon so it would be cool to go back up there.”