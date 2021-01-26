BeaversEdge - Drafting An Oregon State Football Dream Team

Drafting An Oregon State Football Dream Team
Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the first-ever Oregon State football dream team draft.
Here are the rules: There are 14 rounds. Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus get to choose from all-time Oregon State greats to build their teams.
The drafting order goes as follows: OFFENSE - One quarterback, three running back/wide receiver/tight ends, three offensive linemen. DEFENSE - Three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, one linebacker.
Round 1
Jared - Pick #1: QB Terry Baker (1960-62)
Brenden - Pick #2: QB Derek Anderson (2001-04)
Round 2
Brenden - Pick #3: RB Steven Jackson (2001-03)
Jared - Pick #4: RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20)
Round 3
Jared - Pick #5: WR Chad Johnson (2000)
Brenden - Pick #6: WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13)
Round 4
Brenden - Pick #7: WR Mike Hass (2003-05)
Jared - Pick #8: WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19)
Round 5
Jared - Pick #9: OL Andy Levitre (2004-08)
Brenden - Pick #10: OL Isaac Seumalo (2012-15)
Round 6
Brenden - Pick #11: OL John Didion (1967-68)
Jared - Pick #12: OL Jeremy Perry (2004-08)
Round 7
Jared - Pick #13: OL Kyle DeVan (2004-2007)
Brenden - Pick #14: OL Chris Gibson (1997-2001)
Round 8
Brenden - Pick #15: DL Bill Swancutt (2001-04)
Jared - Pick #16: DL DeLawrence Grant (1999-2000)
Round 9
Jared - Pick #17: DL Stephen Paea (2008-2010)
Brenden - Pick #18: DL Jess Lewis (1967-70)
Round 10
Brenden - Pick #19: DL Victor Butler (2005-08)
Jared - Pick #20: DL Dwan Edwards (1999-2003)
Round 11
Jared - Pick #21: LB Nick Barnett (1999-2002)
Brenden - Pick #22: LB Trent Bray (2002-05)
Round 12
Brenden - Pick #23: DB Jordan Poyer (2009-12)
Jared - Pick #24: DB Brandon Browner (2002-2004)
Round 13
Jared - Pick #25: DB Reggie Tongue (1992-1995)
Brenden - Pick #26: DB Mitch Meeuwsen (2001-04)
Round 14
Brenden - Pick #27: DB Sabby Piscitelli (2003-06)
Jared - Pick #28: DB Dennis Weathersby (1998-2002)
Brenden's Team
QB - Derek Anderson
RB - Steven Jackson
WR - Brandin Cooks
WR - Mike Hass
OL - Isaac Seumalo
OL - Chris Gibson
OL - John Didion
DL - Bill Swancutt
DL - Jess Lewis
DL - Victor Butler
LB - Trent Bray
DB - Jordan Poyer
DB - Mitch Meeuwsen
DB - Sabby Piscitelli
The Case For Brenden's Team
I really, really, really like my team.
Offensively, my team would run roughshod as we boast the likes of Derek Anderson, Steven Jackson, Brandin Cooks, and Mike Hass. This is one of the better groupings of four offensive players that the Beavers have ever had and I'm convinced when they're put together they'll dominate. When you combine them with what I believe to be three standout offensive linemen in Isaac Seumalo, John Didion, and Chris Gibson, the offense should have protection for days...
Jackson will help anchor a punishing running style that will open up huge opportunities in the Anderson-led passing game for explosive playmakers on the edges in Cooks and Hass. This group could put up a lot of yards and points in a hurry, so I'm very pleased with how my offense shakes out.
On the defensive side, I'm really fired up about my group! Between Bill Swancutt, Victor Butler, Jordan Poyer, Trent Bray, Sabby Piscitelli, and others, what's not to like? I wanted tough, physical playmakers on my defense and I feel that every single one of my defenders fits the mold.
All in all, I'd put my team up against Jared's any day of the week. I love the versatility on offense and defense and feel that my squad is just a little bit better...
Jared's Team
QB - Terry Baker
RB - Jermar Jefferson
WR - Chad Johnson
WR - Isaiah Hodgins
OL - Andy Levitre
OL - Jeremy Perry
OL - Kyle DeVan
DL - DeLawrence Grant
DL - Stephen Paea
DL - Dwan Edwards
LB - Nick Barnett
DB - Brandon Browner
DB - Reggie Tongue
DB - Dennis Weathersby
The Case For Jared's Team
From top to bottom, this team does not lack.
From Heisman winner Terry Baker in the 1960s, all the way up to 2020 Doak Walker semifinalist Jermar Jefferson, this team features all the talent you need in Oregon State history to dominate.
There is no doubt that Baker, Jefferson, Johnson, and Hodgins will have plenty of time to make incredible plays behind the protection of Levitre, Perry, and DeVan - and best of luck to anyone who tries to move the ball on that defense. Seriously, best of luck.
I really like my team here.
----
