BeaversEdge - Drafting An Oregon State Football Dream Team

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the first-ever Oregon State football dream team draft. Here are the rules: There are 14 rounds. Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus get to choose from all-time Oregon State greats to build their teams. The drafting order goes as follows: OFFENSE - One quarterback, three running back/wide receiver/tight ends, three offensive linemen. DEFENSE - Three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, one linebacker. For the reasoning on each pick, made sure to check out the accompanying PODCAST where Brenden & Jared break down each guy in detail... After reading the draft, we encourage everyone to debate on who has the best team on The Dam Board. If you're not a member, now is the best time to enjoy this FREE 30-day trial to BeaversEdge.

Round 1

Jared - Pick #1: QB Terry Baker (1960-62)

Brenden - Pick #2: QB Derek Anderson (2001-04)

Round 2

Brenden - Pick #3: RB Steven Jackson (2001-03)

Jared - Pick #4: RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20)

Round 3

Jared - Pick #5: WR Chad Johnson (2000)

Brenden - Pick #6: WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13)

Chad Johnson (Ocho Cinco) with the Bengals... (AP)

Round 4

Brenden - Pick #7: WR Mike Hass (2003-05)

Jared - Pick #8: WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19)

Round 5

Jared - Pick #9: OL Andy Levitre (2004-08)

Brenden - Pick #10: OL Isaac Seumalo (2012-15)

Round 6

Brenden - Pick #11: OL John Didion (1967-68)

Jared - Pick #12: OL Jeremy Perry (2004-08)

Round 7

Jared - Pick #13: OL Kyle DeVan (2004-2007)

Brenden - Pick #14: OL Chris Gibson (1997-2001)

Round 8

Brenden - Pick #15: DL Bill Swancutt (2001-04)

Jared - Pick #16: DL DeLawrence Grant (1999-2000)

Round 9

Jared - Pick #17: DL Stephen Paea (2008-2010)

Brenden - Pick #18: DL Jess Lewis (1967-70)

Round 10

Brenden - Pick #19: DL Victor Butler (2005-08)

Jared - Pick #20: DL Dwan Edwards (1999-2003)

Nick Barnett (50) and Dan Edwards (98) playing for Buffalo (AP)

Round 11

Jared - Pick #21: LB Nick Barnett (1999-2002)

Brenden - Pick #22: LB Trent Bray (2002-05)

Round 12

Brenden - Pick #23: DB Jordan Poyer (2009-12)

Jared - Pick #24: DB Brandon Browner (2002-2004)

Round 13

Reggie Tongue (25) (AP)

Jared - Pick #25: DB Reggie Tongue (1992-1995)

Brenden - Pick #26: DB Mitch Meeuwsen (2001-04)

Round 14

Brenden - Pick #27: DB Sabby Piscitelli (2003-06)

Jared - Pick #28: DB Dennis Weathersby (1998-2002)

Brenden's Team

QB - Derek Anderson RB - Steven Jackson WR - Brandin Cooks WR - Mike Hass OL - Isaac Seumalo OL - Chris Gibson OL - John Didion DL - Bill Swancutt DL - Jess Lewis DL - Victor Butler LB - Trent Bray DB - Jordan Poyer DB - Mitch Meeuwsen DB - Sabby Piscitelli

The Case For Brenden's Team

I really, really, really like my team. Offensively, my team would run roughshod as we boast the likes of Derek Anderson, Steven Jackson, Brandin Cooks, and Mike Hass. This is one of the better groupings of four offensive players that the Beavers have ever had and I'm convinced when they're put together they'll dominate. When you combine them with what I believe to be three standout offensive linemen in Isaac Seumalo, John Didion, and Chris Gibson, the offense should have protection for days... Jackson will help anchor a punishing running style that will open up huge opportunities in the Anderson-led passing game for explosive playmakers on the edges in Cooks and Hass. This group could put up a lot of yards and points in a hurry, so I'm very pleased with how my offense shakes out. On the defensive side, I'm really fired up about my group! Between Bill Swancutt, Victor Butler, Jordan Poyer, Trent Bray, Sabby Piscitelli, and others, what's not to like? I wanted tough, physical playmakers on my defense and I feel that every single one of my defenders fits the mold. All in all, I'd put my team up against Jared's any day of the week. I love the versatility on offense and defense and feel that my squad is just a little bit better...

Jared's Team

QB - Terry Baker RB - Jermar Jefferson WR - Chad Johnson WR - Isaiah Hodgins OL - Andy Levitre OL - Jeremy Perry OL - Kyle DeVan DL - DeLawrence Grant DL - Stephen Paea DL - Dwan Edwards LB - Nick Barnett DB - Brandon Browner DB - Reggie Tongue DB - Dennis Weathersby

The Case For Jared's Team