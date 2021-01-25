PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Beavers are working hard to get the ice broken for the 2022 class. Virtual visits, zoom calls, text messages and much more all happen on a daily basis, and one of the latest to communicate with the staff face-to-face in that way is Corona (CA) defensive back Jaden Mickey.

Mickey has held an offer from the Beavers for over a year now, and has garnered interest from schools nationwide such as Georgia, Arkansas, Cal, Nebraska, Arizona State, and more. With many schools in the mix, Mickey has stayed very busy.

"It has been good, I have been in contact with a bunch of schools," said Mickey. "I have taken virtual tours with Oregon State, Oregon, Utah, and Nebraska."

Last week, Mickey got to hop on a Zoom call with the entire Oregon State staff, and is getting much closer with the Beavs.