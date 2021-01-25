BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: What We Learned From Oregon State MBB

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (8-5, 4-3 Pac-12) coming off an upset of No. 21 Oregon this past weekend, BeaversEdge.com gives you three things we learned, poses two questions, and gives one prediction in this edition of the 3-2-1.

1. The Beavers are putting all the pieces in place

-> Head coach Wayne Tinkle had been saying for weeks that he thought this group had a ton of potential if they were able to do a little "growing up" and were able to gain maturity, chemistry, and experience on the fly.

It's a small sample size, but given that we've seen the Beavers string together three-straight wins since Jan. 16th it's safe to assume that we're starting to see that prediction come to fruition.

I've been saying for a while that despite how much roster attrition the Beavers had this past offseason that the pieces were in place for Tinkle and Co. to field a very intriguing roster and now that group is beginning to scratch the surface of their potential.

There's a long way yet to go in this season and by no means have the Beavers figured everything out, but you've got to tip your hand for their efforts in the past few weeks. After the Arizona loss, there were a lot of questions about this team, but the Beavers remained steadfast and kept building their confidence bit by bit.

2. Oregon State is capable of putting together wins in the Pac-12

-> From what I've been able to gather, the Beavers can potentially beat everyone in the conference, but can also lose to anyone in the conference. Save for a lopsided blowout against Arizona, this team has been right there in every game this season and it's starting to look more and more like Arizona was just a perfect storm of factors.

With that being said, the response in the wake of the Arizona loss is what has to be noted because it's been impressive. After getting shellacked by the Wildcats by 34 points, the Beavers have knocked off two-teams in the upper echelon of the conference in USC and Oregon and that could go a long way in building this teams' confidence.

3. Balanced production has been the key

-> The great thing about Oregon State's three-game win streak is that different players have been getting it done offensively. Instead of relying on one or two guys consistently for the scoring punch, we've seen a nice variance during this stretch.

Ethan Thompson is always going to get his numbers and looks, but the Beavers are a much better squad when he's able to get solid support around him.

Whether it was Jarod Lucas leading the Beavers in scoring (18) against ASU, Roman Silva chipping in 12 points off the bench against USC, or Warith Alatishe adding in 14 in the win over Oregon, the Beavers have had other guys step up when needed during this win streak.