Deshaun Fenwick Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

DALLAS – Oregon State redshirt junior running back Deshaun Fenwick has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s top running back. The forum’s board of directors will announce a list of 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists later that month. The 2022 winner will be selected and announced in December.

Fenwick transferred to Oregon State starting with the 2021 season and played in 12 games for the Beavers, rushing for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He picked up 127 at Washington State, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half versus the Cougars.

The Bradenton, Fla., native has played in 27 games combined for Oregon State and South Carolina, totaling 971 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.

