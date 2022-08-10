Damien Martinez Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TYLER, Texas – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is one of 63 players nationally on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the top offensive player in the country with ties to the state of Texas. Nominees for the honor must meet one or more of the following criteria: be born in Texas, graduate from a Texas high school, have played a Texas junior college or currently compete for a Texas-based DI university.

Martinez, a freshman, is a native of Lewisville, Texas. He was an all-state and all-district selection at running back. He was a the 2021 District Most Valuable Player and was a finalist for the Landry Award, which is given annually to the top player in North Texas. He gained 1,712 yards as a senior, scoring 26 touchdowns.

Sixteen semifinalists will be named in November, with five finalists announced in December. The 2022 season winner will be announced Jan. 11, 2023.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the 2022 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com or calling 1-800-GOBEAVS to see the Beavers home and away. The game versus Oregon is sold out.