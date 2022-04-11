Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ryan Nall

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder had spent the previous four seasons in Chicago as he signed with them after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nall didn't see the field during the '18 campaign but worked his way up the depth chart and recorded his NFL carry midway through the 2019 season. He then split time between the active roster and the practice squad throughout the remainder of his time in Chicago.

Over his career, Nall has played 33 career regular-season games, rushing six times for 12 yards and catching nine passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. He's also proven to be a reliable playmaker on special teams...

Nall will join fellow Oregon State alum Nahshon Wright in Dallas...