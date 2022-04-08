Brandin Cooks Agrees To Two-Year Extension With Houston

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's Brandin Cooks will be calling Houston home a while longer as it was announced on Thursday that he signed a two-year extension with the Texans.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pounder, who was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20th overall back in the 2014 NFL Draft, inked a two-year extension that's worth up to 39.6 million dollars and 36 million in guarantees.

That near 20-million per year contract figure (19.8) will make Cooks one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL... Cooks was entering a contract year in 2022 as he was set to complete the 5-year, 81-million dollar extension that he signed with the Rams back in 2018.

Throughout his career, Cooks has played for the Saints, New England Patriots, & Los Angeles Rams. He's notched over 1,000 yards in six of his eight NFL seasons and has carved out a nice role as a deep threat wherever he's been, averaging a career 13.8 yards per reception.

During his eight NFL years, Cooks has career totals of 573 receptions for 7,917 yards and 46 touchdowns. He's also added 302 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.