Postseason baseball at Goss Stadium is almost upon us as for the second straight season, the Oregon State baseball team has once again been tabbed as a national seed. The road to Omaha starts in the Corvallis Regional and BeaversEdge.com has the complete coverage. Below is the complete breakdown of the four teams in the Corvallis Regional.

No. 1 Oregon State (44-10-1, 20-9-1 Pac-12)

RPI: 7 Last 10 games: 7-3 Streak: L1 Stats to know .318 batting average (1st in Pac-12) .485 slugging percentage (1st) .413 on base percentage (1st) 410 runs scored (1st) 598 hits (1st) 375 RBI (1st) 52 home runs (3rd) 3.43 ERA (3rd) .230 opposing batting avg. (2nd) 479 batters struck out (1st) Spin-> On paper it appears that offense rules the day for the Beavers as they boast a first place ranking first in nearly every offensive category. OSU’s pitching has been solid this season as the Beavers boast a respectable 3.43 ERA. However, the inconsistent lack of starting pitching behind stalwarts Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel has been an issue for the Beavers in the finale of three game series’ this season. The Beavers are a complete team and have one of the most dangerous offenses in the country when they are on. It’s going to be a tall task for anyone in this regional to hold down the Beavers’ offense for multiple games.

No. 4 Northeastern St (37-22, 18-12 Southland Conference)

RPI: 106 Last 10 games: 8-2 Streak: W5 Stats to know .271 batting average (8th in Southland) .401 slugging percentage (5th) .363 on base percentage (8th) 544 hits (7th) 314 RBI’s (4th) 42 home runs (4th) 3.32 ERA (1st) .245 opposing batting avg. (1st) 479 hits allowed (1st) 233 runs allowed (1st) Spin-> It’s easy to see how Northwestern St. has such a successful season in the Southland Conference. Pitching. The Demons bread and butter this season has been a dominant pitching staff and they will provide a challenge for all teams that face them in the Corvallis Regional. The Demons rank near the top of the Southland in nearly every pitching statistic, and could pose problems for OSU hitters with their bevy of options on the mound. Northwestern State is a very ho-hum middle of the pack team when it comes to offense, leading me to believe that this team knows they have to win by limiting the opposing team's offense because the Demons don’t have the offensive firepower to try and outscore any of these teams in the regional. Matchup prediction: Northwestern State’s pitching staff could cause some problems for the Beavers depending on who they go with on Friday night, but ultimately I don’t anticipate the Demons being able to lock down OSU’s offense for nine innings. The game will be tight for four or five innings before the Beavers break away for a 8-3 victory.

No. 2 LSU 37-25 (15-15 SEC)

RPI: 34 Last 10 games: 6-4 Streak: L1 Stats to know .285 batting average (4th in SEC) .424 slugging percentage (7th) 587 hits (2nd) 16 triples (2nd) 239 walks (11th) 4.68 ERA (13th) .253 opposing batting avg. (10th) 542 innings pitched (1st) 528 hits (13th) 282 earned runs allowed (13th) 231 walks allowed (13th) Spin-> Make no mistake folks, this isn’t the LSU Tigers of last season. Many Oregon State fans were puzzled as to why the NCAA Tournament selection committee decided to send LSU to Corvallis and the bottom line is, LSU simply isn’t the same team it was last year. The Tigers still boast an impressive offense that ranks near the top of the SEC in several key categories, but the caveat to the Tigers is that this year they are one of the worst pitching teams in the SEC. The rank dead last in walks allowed (231), earned runs allowed (282), and team ERA (4.68). Head coach Paul Mainieri is one of the best in the business and I have no doubt that he’ll have his Tigers ready, but LSU’s pitching is going to be a concern this weekend against teams that put a lot of pressure on you offensively. With LSU announcing that LHP Nick Bush will start against San Diego State on Friday, it appears that the Tigers are saving flamethrowing RHP Zack Hess for either the Beavers or Demons. Hess is well known in Beaver circles as he was wildly effective for the Tigers in Omaha last season.

No. 3 San Diego St. (39-19, 18-12 Mountain West)

RPI: 50 Last 10 games: 6-4 Streak: W3 Stats to know .305 batting average (3rd in MWC) .444 slugging percentage (4th) 369 runs scored (3rd) 623 hits (2nd) 327 RBI (3rd) 3.90 ERA (1st) .251 opposing batting avg. (1st) 457 batters struck out (2nd) 19 saves (1st) 66 wild pitches (2nd) Spin-> San Diego State is a real wildcard in the Corvallis Regional as Aztecs are a very underrated team. SDSU has quietly gone about its business this season, compiling a very nice statsheet along the way. The Aztecs rank right at or near the top of the Mountain West Conference in every single statistic both offensively and on the mound, leading me to believe that they will give LSU all they can handle in the first game of the regional. However, the competition level of the MWC, isn’t that of the SEC, giving a slight edge to LSU. Matchup prediction: This is a really tough game to predict because I think these are two evenly matched teams. LSU has the experience and rigor of the postseason under their belt, but SDSU is the more complete team. Whoever handles the stage better and gets quality starting pitching will come out on top, and I believe that SDSU will emerge a 5-2 victor over LSU. ***Check out my story after Friday’s action for a recap of OSU vs Northeastern St. and LSU vs SDSU. I’ll also have predictions for Saturday’s games.****

Regional schedule