Not even a complete day after returning home from his official visit, 2020 quarterback Ben Gulbranson announced his pledge to the Beavers.

Oregon State coaches have been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail in hopes of picking up commitment number two to join John Miller in the 2020 class. The only people more anxious for a commitment than the coaches was the fans, and on Sunday evening, both parties got what they have been waiting for.

Gulbranson, who was previously committed to California, received his offer from offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren just shy of a month ago, and wasted no time setting up an official visit. The interest throughout the interim was apparent, and fans were hopeful that this moment would come following his official visit.

His official visit was not his first time on campus, however, and the Corvallis left a lasting impression when Gulbranson came up for the annual spring game.



In an interview with Rivals own Mike Singer in April, Gulbranson had many good things to say about Oregon State and the coaching staff.



"He seems like a great coach and a great leader of men. He really emphasized developing his players on and off the field. I feel like they have something special there at Oregon State."



The opportunity to play early and play in the Pac-12 stood out following his visit.



“I can go in there and compete early and it's an opportunity to play in the Pac-12. Going up there, it was an area I really liked and enjoyed and can see myself going there."



Last season at Newbury Park High School, Gulbranson was only able to play five games according to MaxPreps.com, and completed 58 of 99 pass attempts for 712 yards and 7 touchdowns.

It was during his sophomore season, however, when Gulbranson made sure people remembered his name. The future Beavers amassed 2,556 yards through the air on 150 completions. 32 of them resulted in touchdowns.