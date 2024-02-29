Oregon State has setup an official visit with 2025 linebacker target Mark Iheanachor, BeaversEdge has confirmed. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker was offered by Oregon State in January and the Beavers have quickly made an impression on the California native.

Iheanachor's visit will take place the weekend of Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. It will be one of four official visits that he has currently set up, he also plans take official visits to Arizona State, SMU, and Washington over the next few months. Notably, Iheanachor also saw a new program enter his recruitment this week, as Georgia offered the three-star prospect on Wednesday. It's unclear at this moment if Iheanachor will make the cross country trip to Athens.