Oregon State guard Destiny Slocum has elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with the intention of playing her final year elsewhere.

"I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in my last year of eligibility," Slocum said. "I appreciate all that have supported me in this decision - coaches, teammates, fans, academic staff, strength and conditioning, athletic trainers, and many more. Thank you to my coaches for giving me an opportunity to wear the Beaver uniform and be part of this special program. Most of all I want to thank my teammates! The bonds and relationships I have built with all you are something I will cherish forever. I have nothing but complete love for you all! Oregon State and Beaver Nation will always hold a special place in my heart."

Slocum, who's coming off a season where she averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, will be immediately eligible as she will have earned her degree from Oregon State. This will be the second time that Slocum has transferred as she came to Corvallis after a freshman All-American season at Maryland.

"I appreciate everything Destiny means to our program and our family," head coach Scott Rueck said. "I support her decision to explore her options as she is assessing what is best long-term for her career."

With Slocum no longer in the fold, the Beavers will have Aleah Goodman, Jasmine Simmons, and Noelle Mannen returning at guard next season and will welcome ESPN 100 guard Sasha Goforth and three-star guard Savannah Samuel.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Slocum's departure...