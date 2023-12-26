Rivals100 WR Jordan Anderson commits and signs with Oregon State
UPDATE: Anderson has signed with Oregon State.
Oregon State has added a major commitment to its 2024 recruiting class as Rivals100 wide receiver Jordan Anderson has committed to the Beavers. Anderson picked Trent Bray, Kefense Hynson, and the Beavers over San Diego State.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 71 player in the country, the ninth-best player in California, and a top-20 wide receiver.
A former Oregon commitment, Anderson backed off his commitment to the Ducks earlier this month reopening his commitment. He also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, USC, Utah, and Washington among others.
Originally Anderson did not plan on making his college announcement until the Polynesian Bowl in mid-January.
Anderson is the 15th commitment for the Beavers in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the third wide receiver commitment joining Prineville (OR) standout Eddie Freauff and Puyallup (WA) sta Malachi Durant. Neith prospect signed with the Beavers during the early signing period though Durant did appear to be quite excited on Monday when the Beavers landed a transfer portal commitment from Missouri quarterback and Washington native Gabarri Johnson.
