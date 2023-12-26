UPDATE: Anderson has signed with Oregon State.

Oregon State has added a major commitment to its 2024 recruiting class as Rivals100 wide receiver Jordan Anderson has committed to the Beavers. Anderson picked Trent Bray, Kefense Hynson, and the Beavers over San Diego State. Anderson is ranked as the No. 71 player in the country, the ninth-best player in California, and a top-20 wide receiver.

A former Oregon commitment, Anderson backed off his commitment to the Ducks earlier this month reopening his commitment. He also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, USC, Utah, and Washington among others. Originally Anderson did not plan on making his college announcement until the Polynesian Bowl in mid-January.

