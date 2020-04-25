PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Shortly following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft that saw Jake Luton, Blake Brandel, and Isaiah Hodgins selected, running back Artavis Pierce and tight end Noah Togiai have found their homes as both signed UDFA deals.

Pierce will join former teammate Ryan Nall in Chicago as the 5-foot-11, 208-pound playmaker will look to carve out a niche at the NFL level. Given head coach Matt Nagy's desire to get speed on the field in various ways to take advantage of mismatches, there's a good chance he'll stand out quickly as a unique change of pace option similar to Tarik Cohen.

"Proud of AP’s work and dedication. Couldn’t be more proud. Good luck with the Bears!" head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Togiai will be joining Carson Wentz and Co. in Philadelphia as he clearly stood out head coach Doug Pederson. The Eagles already have a bevy of tight end talent in the form of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, so there will be ample learning opportunities for Togiai to soak up a ton of valuable knowledge.

"Noah gave it his all every day for us. His work ethic and belief paid off. Good luck with the Eagles!" Smith said via Twitter.

