Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has found his new NFL home as he was selected in the sixth round (189th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Luton becomes the first Beaver to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft as he surprisingly went before standout receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who is still on the board as of the writing of this article.

The Marysville, Wash. native was at Oregon State from 2017-19, playing in 23 games for the Beavers (21 starts). He concluded his career with 42 touchdown passes, which ranks fifth most at Oregon State while his 5,227 passing yards ranks seventh.

In his final season in Corvallis, Luton started 11 games for the Beavers, throwing for 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He completed 62 percent (222-for-358) of his passes in 2019 and was named as one of the recipients of the Mayo Comeback Player of the Year Award. He was also selected as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

In Jacksonville, Luton will be teaming up with former Pac-12 QB Gardner Minshew as he's expected to be the Jaguars' starting quarterback this season after they traded away Nick Foles prior to the draft.

"Proud of Jake is an understatement. Its been great watching his growth. Can’t say enough about him! The Jaguars got a steal," head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.

Luton joins former OSU quarterbacks chosen this century, which includes Sean Mannion (2015, 3rd round, St. Louis), Sean Canfield (2010, 7th round, New Orleans), and Derek Anderson (2005, 6th round, Baltimore).