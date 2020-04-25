Jake Luton Selected 189th Overall By Jacksonville
Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has found his new NFL home as he was selected in the sixth round (189th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Luton becomes the first Beaver to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft as he surprisingly went before standout receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who is still on the board as of the writing of this article.
The Marysville, Wash. native was at Oregon State from 2017-19, playing in 23 games for the Beavers (21 starts). He concluded his career with 42 touchdown passes, which ranks fifth most at Oregon State while his 5,227 passing yards ranks seventh.
In his final season in Corvallis, Luton started 11 games for the Beavers, throwing for 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He completed 62 percent (222-for-358) of his passes in 2019 and was named as one of the recipients of the Mayo Comeback Player of the Year Award. He was also selected as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.
In Jacksonville, Luton will be teaming up with former Pac-12 QB Gardner Minshew as he's expected to be the Jaguars' starting quarterback this season after they traded away Nick Foles prior to the draft.
"Proud of Jake is an understatement. Its been great watching his growth. Can’t say enough about him! The Jaguars got a steal," head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.
Luton joins former OSU quarterbacks chosen this century, which includes Sean Mannion (2015, 3rd round, St. Louis), Sean Canfield (2010, 7th round, New Orleans), and Derek Anderson (2005, 6th round, Baltimore).
What They're Saying
We are taking a QB out of the Pac-12 with one of our 6th-round picks.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 25, 2020
Welcome to #DUUUVAL, @JakeLuton6 of @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/HUxdnrzc70
2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award recipient 👏🏼— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 25, 2020
🙌🏼 Ranks fifth at Oregon State with 42 career TD passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards#DUUUVAL x #NFLBeavs pic.twitter.com/8AyPF850jw
From HS to his 6th year, @JakeLuton6 bet on himself. Spoke with a QB Coach in NFL last week who raved about his ceiling. Size, arm talent, mature. He will have a chance w/ the Jags. GREAT development by @Coach_Smith @Coach_Lindgren at @BeaverFootball— Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) April 25, 2020
#Jags get #OregonState QB Jake Luton. Some of the Pac-12 coaches I spoke to thought he was really underrated and said it wouldn't surprise them if he develops into a starting NFL QB. Has great size and makes really smart decisions.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 25, 2020
@JakeLuton6 is a WARRIOR!!! The amount of adversity he overcame... y’all don’t know the half!! Congrats brotha https://t.co/wodMzJrpfV— Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) April 25, 2020
Jake Luton on throws beyond 20+ yards— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 25, 2020
836 yards
13 TDs
0 INTs pic.twitter.com/kWRGfiQ3Gh
^Shows good ability to throw on the run. Mobile QB for being 6 “7”. Comfortable throwing on the run. pic.twitter.com/SSxGs4HK7c— QB Spotlight (@QBspotlight) February 27, 2020
The next Gardner Minshew? We’ll see if he grows a 'stache, but the #Jaguars go with another late-round QB - Oregon State QB Jake Luton at No. 189.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
