PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Jake Luton selected 189th overall by Jacksonville

Oregon State offensive lineman Blake Brandel became the second Beaver to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft as the Minnesota Vikings selected him 203rd overall in the 6th Round.

Brandel was a model of consistency for the Beavers over the course of his four-year career as he started 48 straight games which were third-most in school history.

The Milwaukie, Ore., native was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2019 by the league’s coaches, the Associated Press and Phil Steele. Minnesota is also getting one of the highest-graded tackles in the country per PFF, as his 93.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 1st in the country.

"Consistency is key that is what the Vikings are getting out of Blake. Proud of you and excited for what’s next!" head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.

Brandel joins the list of Oregon State offensive linemen chosen this century, which includes Sean Harlow (2017, 4thround, Atlanta), Isaac Seumalo (2016, 3rd round, Philadelphia), Andy Levitre (2009, 2nd round, Buffalo), Roy Schuening (2008, 5th round, St. Louis), Adam Koets (2007, 6th round, New York Giants), Doug Nienhuis (2005, 7thround, Seattle) and Mitch White (2001, 6th round, New Orleans).