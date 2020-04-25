Blake Brandel Selected 203rd Overall By Minnesota
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
RELATED: Jake Luton selected 189th overall by Jacksonville
Oregon State offensive lineman Blake Brandel became the second Beaver to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft as the Minnesota Vikings selected him 203rd overall in the 6th Round.
Brandel was a model of consistency for the Beavers over the course of his four-year career as he started 48 straight games which were third-most in school history.
The Milwaukie, Ore., native was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2019 by the league’s coaches, the Associated Press and Phil Steele. Minnesota is also getting one of the highest-graded tackles in the country per PFF, as his 93.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 1st in the country.
"Consistency is key that is what the Vikings are getting out of Blake. Proud of you and excited for what’s next!" head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.
Brandel joins the list of Oregon State offensive linemen chosen this century, which includes Sean Harlow (2017, 4thround, Atlanta), Isaac Seumalo (2016, 3rd round, Philadelphia), Andy Levitre (2009, 2nd round, Buffalo), Roy Schuening (2008, 5th round, St. Louis), Adam Koets (2007, 6th round, New York Giants), Doug Nienhuis (2005, 7thround, Seattle) and Mitch White (2001, 6th round, New Orleans).
What They're Saying
Welcome to the #Vikings, @BlakeBrandel! pic.twitter.com/GGaXSVtxHX— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 25, 2020
"New man on the Minnesota @Vikings."— The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) April 25, 2020
Congrats to @BlakeBrandel on becoming the newest member of the #SKOL family -- and joining @JakeLuton6 as the second @BeaverFootball & #NFLPABowl player to get picked in this year's #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/STxeJGh4H4
Vikings OT Blake Brandel: "I'm a pretty boring guy. Kind of typical offensive lineman. I try to play golf and fish. Not very good at either one."— Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 25, 2020
Analysis on Blake Brandel and Josh Metellus, the Vikings sixth round picks: https://t.co/LGARcLmxbl— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 25, 2020
#Vikings 6th round 203 pick Tackle Blake Brandel from Oregon St. says zoom meetings with Coach Rick Dennison have helped him immensely through this - he calls Dennison a “genius” so excited to play for him. “Super happy for the opportunity & can’t wait to get to work“ pic.twitter.com/qNAjE9ljvC— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) April 25, 2020
#Homegrown Blue Collar worker 🔨 48 game starter! Congrats @BlakeBrandel https://t.co/q8xVUkb11d— Darrick Yray (@dyray22) April 25, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.