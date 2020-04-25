Isaiah Hodgins Selected 207th Overall By Buffalo
It came later than expected, but Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has found his home in the NFL as the Buffalo Bills selected him with the 207th pick in the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Hodgins ends up being the third Beaver selected as Jake Luton (Jacksonville, pick 189) & Blake Brandel (Minnesota, pick 203) both heard their names called first, but it's all about fit and he landed in a great position with a Buffalo team that is primed to make noise this upcoming season and beyond.
"Proud of you, Hodge! Hard work pays off. The Bills got a great one," head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.
Over the course of his three-year career, Hodgins recorded 176 receptions in 34 career games, 27 of which were starts. His 176 catches rank sixth for a career at Oregon State, while his 2,322 receiving yards rank seventh. Hodgins also caught 20 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in a career.
Hodgins wrapped his OSU career with eight 100-yard games, which was exemplified by his 14-catch, 200-yard day at Nevada in 2018.
He was a 2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and All-Pac-12 First-Team selection by the Associated Press and Phil Steele. He was named second-team by the Pac-12 Conference’s coaches. That followed a 2018 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection by the Pac-12’s coaches.
Hodgins joins the list of OSU wide receivers taken in the NFL Draft this century, which includes Cooks, Markus Wheaton (2013, 3rd round, Pittsburgh), Mike Hass (2006, 6th round, New Orleans), Chad Johnson (2001, 1stround, Cincinnati) and T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2001, 7th round, Cincinnati).
Hodgins is the seventh Beaver taken all-time by Buffalo, joining Bill Enyart (1969), Reggie Bynum (1986), Armon Hatcher (1999), Tim Euhus (2004), Keith Ellison (2006) and Andy Levitre (2009).
What They're Saying
Buffalo is getting a playmaker. 🤲— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 25, 2020
Congrats to @BeaverFootball receiver @IsaiahHodgins, who was drafted by the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/628xdHkhGh
Buffalo lands Isaiah Hodgins: The country’s top red zone WR— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020
12 targets
12 receptions
9 TD’s pic.twitter.com/WfTpiSSFXp
.@BuffaloBills have scored big time! They drafted 2 of the best offensive weapons in the @pac12. @PresMoss2 and @IsaiahHodgins we’re stellar. Hodgins made so many plays for @BeaverFootball! Numbers even more impressive when you realize defenses were focused on him. #BillsMafia— Michael Yam (@Mike_Yam) April 25, 2020
I really like the #Bills selection of Isaiah Hodgins. Watched him in February and thought he was a bit undervalued. Great size, great hands, contested catch guy, has a good knack for attacking zone coverage and a good blocker. Not a speed guy, but has a shot to stick.— Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) April 25, 2020
What a stat from Mel Kiper: 73% of Isaiah Hodgins' catches resulted in either a first down, or a TD last season at Oregon State.— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 25, 2020
Kiper said he expects Hodgins to make the #Bills and contribute.
Saying a lot for a 6th rounder in a crowded WR room.
Isaiah Hodgins has good bloodlines and the "most natural hands in the class" (4 things to know about #Bills' No. 207 pick) https://t.co/mmuhiglkPo #BillsMafia— Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 25, 2020
.@BeaverFootball @IsaiahHodgins lead the #Beavers in receiving but of the 25 WR’s who ran the 20 yard shuttle he was the fastest and it shows in his route running— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 22, 2020
20 yd. shuttle@obj 3.94@AmariCooper9 3.98@IsaiahHodgins 4.12@AB84 4.18
Quickness counts. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/7Y7moX6RxV
Isaiah Hodgins' OFF. grade of 90.1 was good for 8th among WRs in 2019 #Bills #GoBills #BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/gSt0sBgmoJ— PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) April 25, 2020
The Bills continue to go offense-heavy in this draft, selecting Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins in the 6th round, No. 207 overall.— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 25, 2020
A jump ball specialist at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Hodgins caught 86 passes in 2019 for 1,171 yards and a whopping 13... https://t.co/PAyhdvMZNP
