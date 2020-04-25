PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It came later than expected, but Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has found his home in the NFL as the Buffalo Bills selected him with the 207th pick in the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Hodgins ends up being the third Beaver selected as Jake Luton (Jacksonville, pick 189) & Blake Brandel (Minnesota, pick 203) both heard their names called first, but it's all about fit and he landed in a great position with a Buffalo team that is primed to make noise this upcoming season and beyond.

"Proud of you, Hodge! Hard work pays off. The Bills got a great one," head coach Jonathan Smith said via Twitter.

Over the course of his three-year career, Hodgins recorded 176 receptions in 34 career games, 27 of which were starts. His 176 catches rank sixth for a career at Oregon State, while his 2,322 receiving yards rank seventh. Hodgins also caught 20 touchdowns, tied for the second-most in a career.

Hodgins wrapped his OSU career with eight 100-yard games, which was exemplified by his 14-catch, 200-yard day at Nevada in 2018.

He was a 2019 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and All-Pac-12 First-Team selection by the Associated Press and Phil Steele. He was named second-team by the Pac-12 Conference’s coaches. That followed a 2018 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection by the Pac-12’s coaches.

Hodgins joins the list of OSU wide receivers taken in the NFL Draft this century, which includes Cooks, Markus Wheaton (2013, 3rd round, Pittsburgh), Mike Hass (2006, 6th round, New Orleans), Chad Johnson (2001, 1stround, Cincinnati) and T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2001, 7th round, Cincinnati).

Hodgins is the seventh Beaver taken all-time by Buffalo, joining Bill Enyart (1969), Reggie Bynum (1986), Armon Hatcher (1999), Tim Euhus (2004), Keith Ellison (2006) and Andy Levitre (2009).