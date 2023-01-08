SAN ANTONIO - Elite high school prospects from across the nation gathered in San Antonio this week for a week of practices that culminated with the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Here are three offensive players from each position group that shined.

QUARTERBACK

The UCLA signee was hard to read through a week of practices as he was still adjusting to the timing of his receivers routes, and although it was obvious that he had talent, there were questions on his overall arm strength and ability to throw the deep ball with precision. Then the game lights turned on and any questions on Moore's ability to be a game change disappeared as quickly as they arose. Bottom line is Moore is a gamer and he put that on display for the whole nation to see on Saturday. There is so much to like about this quarterback and his unique style of leadership leads me to believe that he has every tool to become a game changer at the next level.

The Oregon State signee may have played second fiddle to Moore during the game, but you cannot sleep on his performance throughout the week which was capped off with the second best quarterback showing during the game. Chiles has so much upside and proved to be a better passer than advertised during practice. While I hoped to see him put his dual-threat capabilities on display during the game, the ability to be a running threat is a much more transferable skill than accuracy as a passer and the future Beaver signal-caller passed that test with flying colors. Chiles proved to have every skill one needs to be a successful quarterback at the college football level and I'm excited to see how he fares in Corvallis.

I am fully aware that Novosad's performance was not up to par when it comes to a top three quarterback at the All-American Bowl, but during a week when the quarterback group as a whole struggled, it was Novosad who likely had the third-best showing. The future Oregon quarterback showed flashes of greatness throughout the week and it would be foolish to base his entire evaluation off one game opposed to his entire body of work. Novosad has some things to clean up, but at the same time he also has every tool to thrive at the next level.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Justice Haynes

Haynes' performance throughout the week is going to stir plenty of debates come our final rankings meetings. Should there be a five-star running back or should there not be a five-star running back is the question. If the answer to that question is yes, then I have seen enough from Haynes this week to say that he is likely the guy. The Alabama signee's skillset is so diverse and he appears to have few if any weaknesses to his game. Everything we thought after a week of practice proved to be true come game time as Haynes was unstoppable.

Owens didn't shine to the level many had hoped during the game while making his biggest impact on special teams with two kickoff returns totaling 47 yards. The future Texas A&M Aggie did shine throughout the week during practices and continues to show why many consider him one of the top runners in the 2023 class. Owens has every measurable to be standout at the college level and beyond and combines his verified speed and explosiveness with a very football specific skillset that was evident throughout the week.

Fletcher is a big back who did big things throughout the week and capped his early practice showing with a big play during the game. While I hoped to see the Miami signee to show off his ability to be a physical runner during the game, he was limited to two carries for nine yards during the game so it was still hard to get a read on that portion of his game. He did however continue to show that despite being a bigger back, he has an all-purpose skill set which was emphasized with his 81 yard catch and run for a touchdown during the game. There are still some questions on Fletcher after an impressive week, but I believe he has a very bright future in South Beach.

*****

RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Brandon Inniss

Inniss did what Inniss does and that is win any potential doubters over via his performance by the end of the week. There is a ton to like about the Ohio State signee and although he may not be the tallest or fastest receiver on the block, you can comfortably say that he will continue to have success no matter the level he is playing at. Inniss has a gift that few receivers have and that is feeling the way his defender will react with each move he makes. His route running style may be unorthodox, but it is also undefeated over the course of a week in the sense that defenders can never get a read on what his next move will be. He catches everything that comes his way, is always open, and like Moore, he is the ultimate gamer.

Ohio State is lucky that they don't have to choose between Inniss and Tate because the Buckeyes were somehow able to land two incredibly special receivers in the same class. While Inniss may be a safer bet, Tate probably has the most NFL upside when looking at projectable skillsets from pass catchers on the East team. You cannot help but love everything about his abilities when it comes to the next level and beyond. This is a tall receiver with the length, ball skills and want-to to be a special player. Tate was spectacular throughout the week and finished with an impressive performance in the game.

The tight end group as a whole was up and down during the week, but you couldn't help but love the rawness and upside from Pimpton. The best part was seeing him grow as a player and capitalize on that growth come game time. The LSU signee only finished with one reception for a 43 yard touchdown during the game, but that was enough to make him the West's leading receiver during the game. This is a player who is only scratching the surface of what he can be in the long-term and should he continue to get better the way he did over the span of this week, the Tigers could have a special player in the making.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kadyn Proctor

Offensive lineman typically struggle early in the week due to the format of these events as it is the one offensive position that is forced to react rather than be reacted too. It takes a special player to thrive in the practice and 1-on-1 setting and a special player is exactly what Proctor proved to be The 6-foot-8 Alabama signee is a mammoth of a player and combines his dominant size with a level of athleticism that doesn't allow the setting to dictate his performance. Proctor is currently the No. 1 overall prospect at his position and may be hard to knock from his throne after this weeks' impressive performance.

Lomu continued to play stronger than his size suggests and once he gains mass in a college weight program he has the talent to be a special player at the next level. The Utah signee continued to impress with his ability to anchor down and stop defensive linemen in their tracks when he put hands on them while also displaying incredible upside as a run blocker as well.