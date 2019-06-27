Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

WICHITA, Kansas – The “most decorated collegiate player of his generation,” Adley Rutschman, as some have called him, added a final trophy to his list of 2019 honors on Thursday night.

Rutschman was named the recipient of the Buster Posey Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate catcher. He is the 20th recipient of the honor, which was re-named this year after being known as the Johnny Bench Award.

The Sherwood, Ore., native is the fourth winner from the Pac-12 Conference, joining Stanford’s Ryan Garko (2003) and USC’s Jeff Clement (2005) and Garrett Stubbs (2015).

The award is presented by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, with voting by the nation’s head coaches.

The honor gives Rutschman a sweep of every possible award for a position player in 2019. He was named the 2019 winner of the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, which are both given to the top player in the country. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Perfect Game joined in naming him their National Player of the Year.

Rutschman batted .411 in 2019 and finished first in the nation with 76 walks and a .575 on-base percentage. He added 17 home runs and 58 runs batted in to his statistical line, tallying a .751 slugging percentage and 57 runs scored. He was also stellar behind the plate, throwing out 13-of-27 (48.1 percent) attempted basestealers while committing just four passed balls.

The Pac-12 Conference’s coaches named him as their Player of the Year and the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He later became the second player in school history to receive a Gold Glove Award from the ABCA and Rawlings, joining Nick Madrigal (2017).

Rutschman is also a unanimous First-Team All-American, joining Michael Conforto (2014) as the only Oregon State players to earn that distinction. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, the ABCA, the NCBWA and the College Baseball Foundation all selected Rutschman to their first teams.

The Sherwood, Ore. native was the second Beaver to be named a finalist for the catcher of the year honor, joining Logan Ice in 2016.

Rutschman signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after becoming the No. 1 overall draft choice by the club on June 3. He is slated to open his professional career with the Gulf Coast League Orioles in Sarasota, Fla.

Oregon State Athletics