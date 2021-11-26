5 Reasons Why Oregon State Can Beat Oregon

1. Oregon State Wants This Game More

To put it simply, Oregon State can win this game against Oregon because they want it more... Following Oregon's blowout loss to Utah last week that crushed any college football playoff hopes, it's anyone's guess exactly how the Ducks are processing it. Will they come out flat? On fire? Disinterested? Very interested? Those are all questions I'm thinking about as the Ducks prepare to host the Beavers. I tend to think that this matchup will be a hangover game for the Ducks where the lingering effects of the loss to Utah leak into this week. Oregon State meanwhile, knows they've got a chance to put the capstone on a special regular season and will be hungry to climb higher into postseason consideration. With the opportunity to achieve a whole lot more (pending UW-WSU) with a win over Oregon, I expect the Beavers to come out playing with a ton of focus, energy, intensity, and passion as the chance to achieve something very rarely done in Corvallis is right in front of them. Can the same be said for the Ducks?

2. Oregon State's Rushing Attack Is Better