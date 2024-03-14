PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Bracketology 3/13 Update | Day 4 Nuggets: Receivers Impress | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 4 | Beavers To Host Top TE | WBB Bracketology 3/11 | Baseball In The Rankings

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Trent Bray has named Rod Chance as the program’s secondary coach, he announced on Thursday.

BeaversEdge reported the news on Chance over the weekend...

Chance comes to Corvallis after stints at Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, Southern Utah and Vanderbilt, amassing eight seasons as a coach at the Power 5 level.

“Rod is an experienced coach who understands what it takes to be successful at this level,” Bray said. “He’s familiar with this coaching staff, having worked with Coach (Keith) Heyward and we’re excited to have him as a part of Beaver Nation.”

Chance served as the cornerbacks coach at Colorado during the 2022 season. Prior to that, he helped Oregon to the Pac-12 Conference title in 2020 and the Northern Division crown in 2021. It was his second stint with the Ducks after serving as a defensive analyst in 2018.

While at Oregon, Chance coached four defensive backs taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Deommodore Lenoir, Thomas Graham Jr., Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze.

A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, he spent the 2019 season at Minnesota as cornerbacks coach and helped the Golden Gophers secondary finish ninth nationally – up from 51 the year prior - against the pass. Minnesota finished that season with an 11-2 record, win in the Outback Bowl and a No. 10 ranking to end the season.

Chance served as the defensive coordinator for two seasons, 2016 and 2017, at Southern Utah. The 2017 team finished third in the Big Sky in scoring defense and forced 29 turnovers, with 15 interceptions. Overall, 11 different defensive players earned All-Conference honors and cornerback Jalen Russell was named a Freshman All-American.

The Rhode Island alum opened his collegiate coaching career there in the spring of 2013, coaching the team’s cornerbacks. He then moved to Vanderbilt to serve as a quality control analyst for the 2013 (offensive), 2014 (defensive) and 2015 (defensive) seasons.

Chance was a four-year starter at Rhode Island, finishing his career with 108 tackles, 11 interceptions and nine pass deflections.

His appointment is contingent on the completion of all University hiring processes.

OSU Athletics