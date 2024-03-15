With the Oregon State baseball team (15-1) set to kick off Pac-12 play against the Utah Utes this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Oregon State plays the first of its true road games this season when visiting Utah. Eight of the Beavers' 16 games this season have been on the road, but were all neutral-site. OSU is 7-1 away from home.

- Friday's game marks the first Pac-12 opener against a team other than Washington State since 2019 when the Beavers visited UCLA.

- Mason Guerra went 6-for-12 (.500) with five runs, a double, two home runs and seven RBI in last season's series versus Utah.

- Micah McDowell is 8-for-21 (.381) with seven runs, a double and four RBI in five career games against the Utes.

- Tanner Smith is 5-for-12 (.417) against Utah, posting two doubles, two RBI and a walk in three games.

- Jacob Krieg enters the series on a four-game hit streak. He went 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in the series versus Utah.

-Travis Bazzana has 161 runs scored for his career, and needs eight to surpass Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05) for the most in a career at Oregon State.

- Bazzana is also nine hits shy of 200 for his career. He needs 15 to break into the top 10 at Oregon State.

- He has 11 multiple-hit efforts over the first 16 games of the year.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 with 28 home runs, 36 doubles, 156 runs scored, 101 walks and a .331 batting average. The Beavers are second with seven triples and fifth with 16 stolen bases.

- The Beavers hit their 28th home run of the 2023 season in the 27th game of the year.

- Opponents are just 4-of-14 in stolen-base attempts (.285). Tanner Smith has thrown out eight of the 10 stolen-base attempts against him.

- Oregon State is a unanimous top-four team entering the series and is ranked as high as No. 1 by the NCBWA.

- Oregon State is 9-0 this season when scoring first.