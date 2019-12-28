The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Loyola High School is home to two of the most talented defensive backs in the state of California. Class of 2021 prospects Zakhari Spears and Ceyair Wright line up on either side, and both hold offers from Oregon State as well as several other power five teams.

With Zakhari Spears planning a visit to Oregon State, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus caught up with his teammate Ceyair to check on what is next as the attention continues to turn to the class of 2021.

"I'm feeling great," Wright said. "I am super excited and my recruitment is definitely about to pick up. We are getting into the last leg of it so I'm excited for what's to come."

