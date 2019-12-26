MVP: Hamilcar Rashed

Was there any question who Oregon State's defensive MVP was in 2019? Despite not being named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive First-Team, Rashed was a monster on defense in 2019, regularly wreaking havoc on opposing offenses to the tune of a nation-leading 22.5 TFL's while also coming in second nationally in sacks (14). With Rashed announcing prior to Christmas that he was returning to Corvallis for his senior year, Jonathan Smith and DC Tim Tibesar got their Christmas wishes early as they'll welcome back a bonafide preseason Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the 2020 campaign. Rashed's ability to take over a football game from the defensive side of the ball cannot be overstated and that's why I'm expecting big things from him in 2020. Sure, it'll be incredibility difficult for him to match his stats from 2019, but given the competitor that Rashed is and the work ethic he boasts, I have no trouble seeing a spectacular season from him in 2020.

Most Improved: Avery Roberts

If there was one guy who was perhaps the glue of the Oregon State defense in 2020, it was Avery Roberts. After sitting out the 2019 season after transferring from Nebraska, there were high expectations on the former four-star recruit, but it was anyone's guess who quickly he'd be a reliable playmaker for the Beavs. Those questions were answered early and often as Roberts played and started at inside 'backer in 11 of the Beavers' 12 contests. He led the team in tackles (84), was third in tackles for loss (6.5), and finished in the top-five in sacks (2.0). Additionally, Roberts led the team in solo tackles (53) by a sizable margin over Rashed (43). Roberts no-doubt exceeded just about every expectation that was set for him heading into the 2019 season and that's why he earns the nod of most improved.

Biggest Disappointment: Injuries

If there was a real downside to the Oregon State defense in 2019, it was the fact that it will be forever marred with what-ifs had it not been for some very critical season-ending injuries. Whether it was Andrezj Hughes-Murray and Jeromy Reichner's season-ending before it even started, Addison Gumbs and Matthew Tago (returned midseason) going down against Hawaii, or Shemar Smith missing the remainder of the season after being injured against Cal, the Beavers lost a lot of players to untimely injuries throughout the season. It wasn't just season-ending injuries either as starters like David Morris, Jermar Jefferson, Jalen Moore, and others dealt with injuries that lingered far longer than many would have hoped. Injuries are a part of the game, yes, but when you look at who the Beavers lost this season, there's no doubt in my mind that a bowl game would have reached if they didn't occur. If OSU had the services of Hughes-Murray, Reichner, Smith, and Gumbs for the entire year, I have no doubt that the Beavs would have reached the six-win plateau. Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance to Jonathan Smith and Co. next season as the Beavers have the crux of a team that has the potential to make some noise.

Biggest Surprise: Omar Speights