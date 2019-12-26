2021 QB Xavier Ward Talks The Future, Oregon State
The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
After picking up his first offer from Oregon State in 2019, class of 2021 quarterback Xavier Ward has a very busy offseason planned to continue get his name out there and hopefully add to his offer sheet.
"I'm really excited for the offseason," Ward said. "I have about four or five camps I'm going to hit up."
Throughout the last year, the Eastvale (CA) native visited Duke, UCONN, Boston College, Oregon State, Stanford and North Carolina State.
The Beavs were the first team to jump in with an offer on May 21st.
"I was really hype," Ward told BeaversEdge. "It was crazy, but I was really excited and very grateful."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news