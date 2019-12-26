The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

After picking up his first offer from Oregon State in 2019, class of 2021 quarterback Xavier Ward has a very busy offseason planned to continue get his name out there and hopefully add to his offer sheet.

"I'm really excited for the offseason," Ward said. "I have about four or five camps I'm going to hit up."

Throughout the last year, the Eastvale (CA) native visited Duke, UCONN, Boston College, Oregon State, Stanford and North Carolina State.

The Beavs were the first team to jump in with an offer on May 21st.

"I was really hype," Ward told BeaversEdge. "It was crazy, but I was really excited and very grateful."