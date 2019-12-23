As the staff begins to turn their focus to the 2021 class, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus caught up with a Los Angelas (CA) defensive back Zakhari Spears, who is planning a trip to Corvallis.

Spears has a very impressive offer sheet as Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Kansas, Maryland, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah, Washington and Washington State have all jumped into the mix.

With the 2020 class locked in, more attention is going to turn to Spears, who broke down his next move, his relationship with Oregon State and more with BeaversEdge.

"I'm feeling pretty good," said Spears. "It feels good to know that schools are going to start recruiting me more now and I am one step closer to deciding where I am going to go."