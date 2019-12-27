BeaversEdge Mailbag: February Signing Day; Christmas Gifts; 2020 Preview
The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
It's another edition of the BeaversEdge Mailbag as managing editor Brenden Slaughter and recruiting analyst Jared Halus take questions from subscribers about all things related to Oregon State athletics.
In this mailbag, subscribers asked about what position the Oregon State staff will be targeting for the February signing period, what the BeaversEdge staff got for Christmas, what to expect from the coaches over the next few months, who will be good in 2020 and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news