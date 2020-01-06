In hopes of adding an additional offensive lineman to the 2020 class, Oregon State coaches have turned their focus to 2020 Livermore (CA) offensive tackle Tyler Morano.

Morano boasts offers from Yale, Princeton, Penn and Idaho State, and has been hearing from Oregon State and Cal with plans to visit both.

"Things are going good," Morano said of his recruitment. "I'm going to Oregon State on January 17th, and then to Cal the following weekend."

