Which Oregon State Beavers Have Declared For The NFL Draft

BJ Baylor - Rs-Junior Running Back

Oregon State's most recent player to declare for the NFL Draft, BJ Baylor officially announced his intention to seek the highest competition on Dec. 28th. He led the Pac-12 in total rushing yards (1,337), yards per game (102.8), and finished tied for fourth in touchdowns with 13. Without Baylor in the fold, the Beavers will turn to Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Isaiah Newell, Damir Collins, and incoming true-freshman Damien Martinez. FULL STORY on BAYLOR DECLARING

Teagan Quitoriano - Junior Tight End

Shortly after Oregon State's LA Bowl loss to Utah State, junior tight end Teagan Quitoriano announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 259-pounder is coming off his best collegiate season in 2021 as he tallied 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He finishes his career in Corvallis with 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns. With Quitoriano moving on, the Beavers will have Luke Musgrave, Ralph Taufa'asau, J.T. Byrne, Gabe Milbourn, Jake Overman, Tommy Spencer, and incoming freshman Jack Velling. FULL STORY on QUITORIANO DECLARING

Avery Roberts - Rs-Junior Linebacker

The first Beaver to announce his intention to seek the 2021 NFL Draft, Avery Roberts will leave big shoes to fill in Corvallis as he'd become one of the more effective inside linebackers in recent memory. He finished his OSU career having led the Pac-12 in total tackles each of the past two seasons and tallied an impressive overall stat line of 280 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and five sacks during his tenure in Corvallis. With Roberts moving on, the Beavers have Omar Speights, Kyrei Fisher, Jack Colletto, Easton Mascarenas, Michael Erhart, John Miller, Jason Walling Jr., and incoming freshmen Melvin Jordan & Kord Shaw... FULL STORY on ROBERTS DECLARING