Oregon State Football: RB BJ Baylor Declares For NFL Draft

Oregon State redshirt-junior running back BJ Baylor has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft!

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder just completed a career year in Corvallis as he led the Pac-12 in total rushing yards (1,337), yards per game (102.8), and was tied for fourth in total touchdowns with 13.

"First and foremost I thank to thank the man upstairs because without him none of this would be possible. Also my family for always encouraging me," Baylor said via Twitter.

To my brothers - I'm thankful for the incredible memories, keeping me accountable and believing in me. I'm going to miss every single one of you because the bonds we built will never be broken.

To the coaches and fans - I want to thank all the coaches that were with me through my five years at OSU for giving me an opportunity to achieve my goal. To the fans, thanks for all the passion and support throughout the years.

With that being said, I'm going to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."

He finishes his OSU career with 1,718 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He also added 115 receiving yards.

Running back's coach AJ Steward added this via Twitter after Baylor's announcement:

"Let’s Go! I could write a paragraph, but in short, was a pleasure watching you evolve as a person and player this past season! I am a better coach because of you. You left your mark, now go chase your dreams!"

With Baylor moving on to the NFL, the Beavers currently have Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Damir Collins, Isaiah Newell, and incoming freshman Damien Martinez on scholarship at the position...