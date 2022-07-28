Where Oregon State's 2023 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

With the Oregon State football team having 13 total pledges in the 2023 class, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where OSU's class ranks in the Pac-12 and nationally...

Nearly at the end of July, the Oregon State football program currently finds itself with 13 commitments in the 2023 class.

Those pledges are tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, defensive ends Zakaih Saez & Kelze Howard, defensive tackle Thomas Collins, wide receivers David Wells, Zachary Card, and Tastean Reddicks, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson, and defensive backs William Lee, Andre Jordan, & Jalen O'Neal.

In terms of rank in the Pac-12, OSU currently stands 9th... the Beavers trail Washington State by just 30 points...

As far as the national rankings go, the Beavers currently find themselves tied for 57th nationally with Virginia, which represents a +1 bump. OSU has 735 total recruiting points, ahead of schools such as Mississippi State, Colorado State, & Auburn...

