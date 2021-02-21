BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/14-2/20

============================ Carson Tabaracci is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound athlete from Park City, Utah. Tabaracci currently holds seven offers from Oregon State, Boise State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Utah State, and Yale.

============================ Lance Holtzclaw is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound defensive end from Mesa, Arizona. Holtzclaw currently holds nine offers from the likes of Oregon State, Air Force, Arizona, Boston College, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, San Diego State, and Vanderbilt.



============================ Quincy Wright is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle from Duncanville, Texas. Wright currently holds five offers from Oregon State, Arkansas, Kansas, Marshall, and Minnesota.

============================ Jerrale Powers is a 6-foot-4, 202-pound wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas. Powers currently holds 3 offers from Oregon State, Arkansas, and Kansas.