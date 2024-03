PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck and guards Talia von Oelhoffen and Donovyn Hunter as the trio previews the Elite Eight matchup with South Carolina...

