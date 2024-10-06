5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Colorado State

With the Oregon State football team (4-1) outlasting Colorado State (2-3) 39-31 in double overtime, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

There were many essential drives in this double-overtime victory for the Oregon State football team on Saturday evening, but none were more significant than the 14-play, 52-yard drive that set up the Everett Hayes game-tying field goal.

After watching Colorado State rip through their defense and take away their lead with just 1:50 on the clock, time was running out for the Beavers, who trailed 24-21 and were in desperate need of a scoring drive.

And boy, did the Beavers come up big...

Not to discount the overtime drives, which were impressive in their own right, with Gevani McCoy and Anthony Hankerson taking matters into their own hands, but in my opinion, this was the Beavers' most crucial drive of the season.

With the possibility of loss creeping into the minds of everyone at Reser Stadium, McCoy brought his team into the huddle and told them they would go and get this done.

Talk about a gamer at the quarterback position...

The drive itself nearly fell apart on the third play. Hankerson achieved a first down on a 3rd and 1 in OSU territory before coughing the ball up with multiple Colorado State defenders around.