PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 3 Nuggets: Beavers Dial Up Intensity | WATCH: Defense Talks Day 3 | Fall Camp Video Day 3 | Opponent Preview: Idaho State

PARIS, France – Mere days after winning the second Olympic gold medal of her career, Jade Carey was back on the podium once more, winning bronze at the 2024 Olympic Vault Final.

Each athlete participating in Saturday’s event completed two vaults, with an average of the two determining the final scores. Carey’s first vault earned an impressive 14.733, before a 14.200 soon after solidified her third-place finish at a 14.466.

Team USA teammate Simone Biles (15.300) won gold while Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (14.966) won silver.

The Olympic Vault Final marked Carey’s final appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished with two medals: Saturday’s bronze and a gold medal from the Olympic Team Final earlier in the week.

Having won a gold on floor exercise in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Carey is now up to three Olympic medals in her gymnastics career.

MORE: Day 2 Nuggets: Defense Leads The Way | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Day 2 | WATCH: Offense Talks Camp Day 2

OSU Athletics